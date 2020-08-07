30th St. from Jackson to Jones St. closing Monday due to construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 30th Street from Jackson to Jones Street will be closed starting Monday due to road construction.

According to a release, the closure will allow the city contractor to replace the curb and gutter, concrete panel patching, remove the existing street surface, and complete asphalt resurfacing.

Completion for the project is expected to run til mid-September, depending on weather.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive cautiously while obeying all traffic control signs with regard to the closure.