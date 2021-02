(KCAU) — The Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives is reporting power outages in Woodbury and Plymouth County.

According to the co-op, 304 residents don’t have power in Woodbury County and 5 residents don’t have power in Plymouth County.

If you want to report an outage in Woodbury County, you can click here.



If you want to report an outage in Plymouth County, you can click here.