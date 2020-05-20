300 gallons of hand sanitizer handed out to local non-profits

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – On Wednesday, Nebraska ethanol partners handed out 300 gallons of hand sanitizer to Siouxland non-profit organizations.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Siouxland Ethanol, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln donated gallon-sized jugs of hand sanitizer to help local non-profits who are serving direct clients and preparing to open their doors.

The groups worked with the Dakota County Emergency Management, Growing Community Connections, Siouxland Bank, the South Sioux City Police Department, and United Way of Siouxland to organize the distribution.

In total, the hand sanitizer was distributed to 80 local non-profits that serve the residents of Nebraska.

“We are happy to be able to help share this resource with the community. The ethanol partnership across the state of Nebraska has successfully pivoted to serve Nebraska residents and organizations during this time,” said Troy Bredenkamp, Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of ethanol in the production of hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the ingredients for the hand sanitizer that were produced through this project were donated by Nebraska’s ethanol producers and the companies’ supply and support of the state’s ethanol industry.

Photo Courtesy of United Way of Siouxland

Photo Courtesy of United Way of Siouxland

Photo Courtesy of United Way of Siouxland

Latest Stories