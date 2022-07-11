SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Country Club shined the spotlight on health Monday during an annual fundraising tournament.

30 teams came together to play for the Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s 6th Annual Health Center Open. The golf tournament raises money, not only for the center’s healthcare programs, but also for feeding, clothing, and transportation of patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“And that speaks to the tremendous work that we do in the community and the recognition that people have is that we make a difference we make a difference in the patient’s lives, we make a difference in this community by coordinating care for people, and making sure that they get the healthcare services they need,” said Mari Kaptain-Dahlen of the Siouxland Community Health Center.

The Foundation’s next fundraiser will be their annual 5k run at Adam’s Nature Center on July 30.