3-vehicle collision near Pilger sends 1 to hospital

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after a three-vehicle collision about three miles west of Pilger, Nebraska.

Officials were alerted to the crash near the intersection of 571st Avenue and U.S. Highway 275 Thursday around 5:20 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Brian Suehl, 52, of rural Pilger was stopped on the highway at the intersection, waiting to turn north off the higway. His vehicle was then hit from behind by an eastbound pickup pulling a camper and driven by Heath Harrison, 36, of Beemer. The collision cause Suehl’s vehicle into a westbound car driven by Tanner Lancaster, 28, of Tilden.

Lancaster’s car came to rest more than a 100 yards from the intersection in the north ditch and Suehl’s car came to rest in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Suehl was taken to Faith Regional Heal Services in Norfolk. The other drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.

Suehl’s vehicle was considered a total loss.