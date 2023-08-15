HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Three teenage boys were arrested after they allegedly led authorities in a chase of a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office in search of a missing vehicle Monday.

At 11:58 a.m. a Plymouth County Deputy found the vehicle on C60, east of Hinton. The deputy and the Hinton Police Chief tried to make stop traffic in Hinton city limits. The release said the vehicle stopped but then fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle entered a Hinton cul-de-sac. The three people in the vehicle then fled on foot. Two of the three were taken into custody. After searching the area, authorities were able to find the third person.

Authorities took all three to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office for processing and then to the Youth Emergency Services Center in Cherokee. All of the subjects were juvenile males, two 14-year-olds and the third being 15 years old.

The teens were charged with possession of stolen property in excess of $10,000, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, all class D felonies. The three were also charged with the misdemeanor of interference with official acts. The driver was additionally charged with eluding with speeds 25 mph over the posted limit.