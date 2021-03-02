3 Siouxlanders arrested for shooting that left two-year-old in critical condition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa –Two Sioux City residents and a person from Storm Lake have been charged with attempted murder for their alleged roles in a shooting at a Des Moines home late Monday night that left a 2-year-old in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

A total of five people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street around 10:48 p.m. on Monday. Police say dozens of shots were fired into the home. A 17-year-old girl and a two-year-old child were the only ones in the home. Police say the home was targeted intentionally, but not the two people inside. The two-year-old was the only one injured. At last report the child is in critical condition.

Around two hours later, police were called to a crashed vehicle on I-80 that they believed was involved in the shooting. Five people were taken into custody. Police found two guns in the car. Charges have now been filed against those five individuals:

  • Owo Roby Nyal Boi, 20
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Probation Violation
  • Thon Robin Bol, 20
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
  • Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Reath Stephen Yak
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Odol Lual Othow
    • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
    • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

None of the five suspects are metro residents. Owo Bol and Thon Bol are both Sioux City residents, Caine Dominguez-Shiesl is from Omaha, Reath Yak is from Storm Lake and Odol Othow is from Worthington, Minnesota, according to Des Moines Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories