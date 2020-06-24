3 Siouxland leaders join Iowa equity task force

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a few Siouxland leaders are joining a statewide equity task force.

The Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force is meant to allow for open communication about concerns or recommendations to help improved law enforcement procedures and relations, according to a joint release from the Iowa Police Chiefs Association and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

It’s meant to also help to create a common ground to develop proposals for necessary change.

Sioux City Police Department Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City NAACP President Ike Rayford, and

Unity in the Community Founder Monique Scarlett are the three Siouxland leaders who are joining the task force.

IPCA President Rob Burdess said that even though steps have been taken in Iowa in recent years, there is much more to do.

“Iowa’s police executives, and the officers they lead, must embrace the concerns and criticism being voiced and re-examine their policies and approach. At the same time, while policing is the focus, community members and elected officials must realize they play a crucial role in moving constructive efforts forward,” Burdess said.

Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference of Branches President Betty C. Andrews said that the task force will help to ensure unbiased policing in Iowa, including addressing racial profiling, hiring practices, citizens review boards, officers living in the communities they police, and a number of other challenging topics.

Past IPCA President, Chief Jeremy Logan, Oelwein Police Department, and Iowa City NAACP President Kevin Sanders will chair the task force of stakeholders.

The members of the Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force are:

Kevin Sanders President, Iowa City NAACP, Co-Chair, State Criminal Justice Committee

Chief Jeremy Logan Oelwein Police Department

Chief Rex Mueller Sioux City Police Department

Ike Rayford President, Sioux City NAACP

Monique Scarlett Unity in the Community Founder

Chief Tim Carmody Council Bluffs Police Chief-ILEA Council Member

Chief Daniel Banks Hudson Police Department

Sheriff Lonnie Pulkrabek Johnson County Sheriff

Sheriff Tony Thompson Black Hawk County Sheriff

Sheriff Jason Sandholt Marion County Sheriff

Comm. Stephen Bayens Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner

Lt. Ryan Doty Des Moines Police Department

Brian Guy Retired Clinton Police Department Chief – Form Chair of the ILEA Council

Joe Gonzalez Retired Des Moines Police Department Lieutenant

