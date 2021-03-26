3 Siouxland community health centers to receive more than $9 million in American Rescue Plan funding

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fourteen community health centers across Iowa, including three in Siouxland, are set to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday that $48,082,125 in funds spread across the 14 community health centers.

The three Siouxland community health centers and their awarded amount include:

Greather Sioux Community Health Center, Inc. in Sioux Center – $1,462,500

Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City – $6,191,125

United Community Health Center in Storm Lake – $1,763,875

The health centers will be able to use the funds for the following:

Support and expand vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations

Deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those who are high-risk for COVID-19

Expand health centers’ operational capacity during and after the pandemic, which includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

The funding is projected to be awarded in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities. The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments,” Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary stated.

Here is additional information on how the funding is being distributed across health centers in Iowa.