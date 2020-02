SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue put out a fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a residence at the 1800 block of West 1st Street around 7:42 a.m. They put the fire out.

Authorities said that three people in the basement were sent to the hospital. They also said another three people and a dog got out okay.

Crews are still on scene.

