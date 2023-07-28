PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KCAU) — On Wednesday, three people were trapped in an elevator without air conditioning in Ash Grove. Amid the extreme heat, firefighters had to work fast.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, the people had been trapped for 2 hours on the 5th level Wednesday night when officials had been dispatched.

A post on the Plattsmouth VFD Facebook page specified that the 5th level was an estimated 15 stories high.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Plattsmouth aerial special operations unit.

The post states that crews faced dangerous conditions as they climbed several flights of stairs in the dark and hot conditions. Additionally, the movement would cause dust and ash from the building to shake loose and fall on them as they attempted to make the climb.

Once crews got high enough to deploy a rope retrieval system, rescuers were able to pull up each person trapped individually. The post noted that they are expected to make a full recovery.