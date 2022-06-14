ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Three people were arrested in Orange City on Saturday, June 11.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests came after a complaint from someone who reported they found illegal drugs that belonged to Farrah La Flamme. At the time of the report, La Flamme was at the Hampton Inn in Orange City.

When officers further investigated the complaint at the hotel, they discovered illegal drugs in the possession of Farrah La Flamme, 26, Keagan Robinson, 27, and Daryl Dailey, Jr., 42. All three are from Orange City, Iowa.

Farrah La Flamme | Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Keagan Robinson | Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Daryl Dailey, Jr. | Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

The three suspects were sent to the Sioux County Jail.

La Flamme and Robinson face a list of charges including: possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Dailey is charged with possession of marijuana.