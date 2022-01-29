PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — Three minors were killed in a Saturday house fire in Pierce, Nebraska.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, the Pierce Fire Department was called to a house fire at 222 East Nebraska Street around 3:34 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

Six people lived in the house. Three were able to evacuate. Two escaped with no injuries, and one was taken to the hospital and later released.

The other three residents – aged 17, 15, and 12 years old – were pronounced dead at the scene. The Pierce County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine their causes of death.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and was caused by a woodburning stove.

Responding agencies included Pierce Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Hadar Fire Department, Osmond Fire Department, Norfolk Fire Division, Pierce County Sheriff Office, Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Attorney Office, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.