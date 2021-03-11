3 men arrested on weapons charges in Storm Lake after authorities find stolen handgun

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three men were arrested on Wednesday in Storm Lake on weapons charges, including trafficking stolen weapons.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 100 block of East 6th Street Wednesday around 11 a.m. Approaching the vehicle, the officer said they smelled marijuana from the vehicle. A K9 was deployed and alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.

Three people in the vehicle were identified as Muaid Ali, 23, of West Des Moines; Bendigo Augustino, 30, of Des Moines; and Idris Keyanye, 24, of Lakeside.

Augustino had two warrants for his arrest out of Polk and Dallas counties for possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug charges.

Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana, various prescription pills, and two loaded 9mm handguns. One of the 9mm handguns was found to be reported stolen in Des Moines.

All three men were arrested. During booking, authorities said Augustino was found with unlawful prescription drugs.

Augustino, Keyanye, and Ali were charged with trafficking stolen weapons, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance-marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and two counts of carrying weapons. Keyanye and Alie were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $12,000 bond.

Augustino was additionally charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, false reports to public entity, possession of stolen property, and introduction of contraband into a jail facility. He was booked into the county jail on a $38,000 bond.