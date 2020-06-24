3 local fire departments respond to house fire in Moville

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three local fire departments responded to a house fire in Moville on Wednesday evening.
The Lawton, Kingsley, and Moville fire departments were called to a house fire at 404 Ash Street in Moville at around 4:45 p.m.
Officials said all three fire departments worked to get the fire out.
KCAU 9 is currently on the scene and more information will be provided as we get it.
