SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Intersections near and at Hamilton Boulevard will undergo changes next week.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said the Hamilton Boulevard and West 18th Street intersection’s center turn lanes will be closed Thursday morning. Another intersection center lane will be closed where Geneva Street and West 18th Street meet.

Map of the affected area; Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

Crews will be working on sewer linings, and they expect the lanes to be open by the end of the day. Officials want to remind residents to drive safely and follow traffic laws, especially in areas that are being worked on.