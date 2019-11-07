3 killed in crash near Scotland, SD identified

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash near Scotland on November 1.

The driver of a car, 72-year-old William Petershagen, and two passengers, 64-year-old Purcell Provost and 10-year-old Aileen Marsharl, died when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck Friday.

The patrol says Petershagen ran a stop sign at Highways 46 and 25 and struck the pickup and an attached trailer. The pickup did not have a stop sign. The pickup driver, a 26-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Marsharl, from Wagner, and Provost were pronounced dead at the scene. Petershagen died Sunday after being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Petershagen and Provost were from Sioux Falls.