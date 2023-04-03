DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Three people were killed in a three-vehicle collision in Dakota County early Monday morning.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that authorities received a report Monday around 4:32 a.m. of a crash on Highway 35 involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-tractor and trailer.

Officials said a 2008 Acura was going west on the highway when it left its lane and sideswiped an eastbound 2001 Buick. The Acura then collided nearly head-on with the eastbound semi.

There were three people in the Acura and all three were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else reported injuries.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, The Emerson-Hubbard Fire and Rescue, and the Nebraska Department of Roads assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.