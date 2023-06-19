LOGAN, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday involving a truck and three motorcycles in Harrison County.

The crash happened about four miles west of Magnolia on Iowa Highway 127 near the intersection of Loess Hills Trail Sunday at 4:23 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A truck driven by Ronald Meeker, 73, of Woodbine, was going west on Highway 127 when the report states he failed to negotiate a curve and stop at a stop sign. The truck rolled onto its side into the southbound lane where it then hit a motorcycle carrying Steven Starkey and Julie Starkey, both 53 and from Council Bluffs. The truck forced the motorcycle into the ditch, and the pair were thrown from their motorcycle.

Joseph Baker, who was driving a second motorcycle, jumped from his bike before being hit.

A third motorcycle ridden by Adam Opal and Samantha Opal, both 38 and from McClelland, were able to avoid the truck and were thrown from the bike.

Meeker, the truck driver, and the occupants of the first bike, Steven Starkey and Julie Starkey, were killed as a result of the crash. Adam Opal and Samantha Opal were transported by helicopter to an Omaha hospital. Baker was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.