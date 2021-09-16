3 juveniles charged after making threats to Emmetsburg students, staff

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — Three juveniles were charged after allegedly making terroristic threats to Emmetsburg Public School students and staff.

According to a release, on Wednesday, the Emmetsburg Police Department was notified of by the public school of possible threats of harm to students and staff.

The school district said no weapons were discovered as a result of the investigation.

The three juveniles were identified and charged with conspiring to make terroristic threats.

Officials said there is no threat to students and staff at this time, as the incident continues to be investigated.