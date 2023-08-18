SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three juveniles and one man were arrested for a robbery Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to a robbery Friday around 3:20 a.m. at a residence in the 3600 block of Nebraska Street, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

A victim told police that he was to meet a female who he had met on social media. He arrived and was met by two women who led him inside. Once inside, two men came out and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

All four of the suspects were found, arrested, and charged with first-degree robbery. Two females and one male were juveniles. The fourth member was Da Lontae Drew Pearson, 19.

Photo/video provided by Britton Hacke.