3-judge panel begins process to determine Trail’s fate of getting the death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge panel has begun the process of determining whether a man will get the death penalty or life in prison for the 2017 killing and dismembering of a Nebraska woman.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports prosecutors on Thursday argued before the panel that 54-year-old Aubrey Trail showed “exceptional depravity” in the death of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a Tinder date with him.

Weeks after her disappearance, Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway.

A defense attorney for Trail said her killing was not planned and painted Trial as having endured abuse as a child. It could be several weeks before the panel decides Trail’s fate.

