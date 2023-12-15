SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three inmates in the Woodbury County Jail face new charges after allegedly assaulting another inmate.

According to court documents, the victim was walking around the cell block “minding his own where he then passed three males” in the afternoon of Dec. 9. Those three were later identified as Owen Trudeau, 21; Zaul Moniz-Deleon, 20; and Yasin Abdi, 21, all of Sioux City.

The victim then walked into a cell when Trudeau, Moniz-Deleon, and Abdi allegedly followed the victim into the cell and assaulted him.

Security cameras captured the incident, the documents state.

In an interview with the victim, he said the three suspects had learned about a previous case, saying he should give up his commissary before assaulting him. Documents don’t detail what case the suspects were talking about.

The three suspects were then interviewed. Documents state that Abdi and Moniz said they wouldn’t speak with authorities while Trudeau said he was trying to break up the assault.

Trudeau, Moniz-Deleon, and Abdi were charged with assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

Yasin Abdi Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Zaul Moniz-Deleon Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Owen Trudeau Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Abdi is in jail awaiting trial on a count of first-degree murder. He was arrested in late June for the death of Marlon White-Eyes. He pleaded not guilty in July with a jury trial currently scheduled for April 16, 2024.

Trudeau is in jail awaiting trial on charges of second-degree robbery, extortion, assault while participating in a felony, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in September after he allegedly approached a store clerk, showing his phone with a message saying he had a gun and instructing the clerk to give him the cash from the register. He pleaded not guilty in October. A jury trial for Trudeau is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

Moniz-Deleon is awaiting trial on charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He was arrested in late October after authorities executed a search warrant and allegedly found 12.8 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine and also found him with a gun. He pleaded not guilty the the charges in early November with a trial scheduled for February 20, 2024.