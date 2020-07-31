3 injured after I-29 crash near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 29 near Onawa.

The crash happened on Interstate 29, a few miles south of Onawa Thursday around 10:45 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Officials said two vehicles were driving north on the interstate when one vehicle lost control and hit the driver side of the second vehicle. Both vehicles then entered the median and came to a rest in the left lane of southbound traffic.

Michel Gavigan, 57 of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Fernando Romero, 22, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Timothy Tracy, 20, of Council Bluffs, were injured in the crash. All three were taken to Burgess Health Center in Onawa.