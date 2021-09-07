3 hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle rollover near Alton.

According to a release, on Sunday, Sep at 8:27 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Highway 10, one eighth-mile east of Alton.

Samantha Murphy, 25, of Carter Lake, was driving a pickup westbound on Highway 10 when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the south ditch and rolled.

Murphy and two passengers were transported to by the Alton Ambulance to Orange City Area Health their injuries.

The pickup suffered an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Murphy was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Alton Ambulance, Alton Fire Department and Orange City Police Department.