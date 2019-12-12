3 hospitalized after collision in Norfolk

Closings
Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
License Link: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in the southwest part of Norfolk, Neb. Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the intersection of 25th Street and Highway 275 Wednesday before 2:14 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Division.

The said that Tessa Kruger, 19, of Madison, ran a red light going west and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Knutson, 76, of Atkinson.

Kruger, Knutson, and a passenger of Knutson were taken to the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk with injuries that were not life-threatening. The two vehicles were considered totaled.

Police cited Kruger with a red light violation.

