3 cited, 3 injured in Sioux County crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Three people were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash with three also being cited.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 390th Street, one mile east of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that an SUV followed by a pickup was going south when the SUV driver Joleen Vermeer, 80, of Sioux Center, slowed down to turn left. As Vermeer started turning left, the driver of the pickup, Nolan Geerdes, 24, of George, tried to pass the SUV when the vehicles struck. Geerdes lost control of his vehicle, entered the east ditch, and rolled.

Three passengers in the pickup were taken to the Sioux Center Health by ambulance for their injuries.

Two passengers in the pickup, Penni Gengler, 28, and Frederick Buckalew, 45, both of George, were cited for having an open of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Nolan Geerdes was cited for passing in an intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.