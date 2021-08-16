3 children receive life-threatening injuries during crash north of Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Multiple people were injured on Sunday afternoon after officials determined an object falling into the roadway caused a collision.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, around 1:30 p.m., a truck was heading south on I-29 when a safe box from the vehicle fell onto the road. A vehicle behind the truck heading the same way swerved out of the way, left the road, entered the west ditch, went through a fenced field, and crashed into an embankment.

The driver of the truck, Anthony Honomichl, 65, of Jefferson, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle behind the truck, a 52-year-old woman, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to the Vermillion hospital.

Officials said the vehicle that crash had five passengers. A 33-year-old had serious, non-life-threatening issues and was taken to Sanford Sioux Falls. An 18-year-old had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Vermillion. A 6-year-old was airlifted to Sioux City, and later to Omaha, for serious-life-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old and 9-year-old were airlifted to Sanford Sioux Falls.

The southbound lane of I-29 was closed for an hour and a half, backing up traffic for 10 miles.