GRAPHIC WARNING: The story includes descriptions that some may find unsettling.

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Five animals, three cats and two dogs, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.

According to the Sac City Police Department, the department investigated an alleged animal abuse report at a home on the 200 block of East Ahrens Street in the afternoon.

While searching the home, officials said they found two deceased dogs as well as two dead cats inside the residence.

According to the criminal complaints, the landlord of the property had found the two dead cats while cleaning the property after Beyer-Langner had moved out. Two emaciated dogs that were half-decomposed were found in a chest freezer that was in the garage. Monday, the landlord found a third dead cat in the freezer in the kitchen. The landlord said the home was filled with animal urine and feces.

Billi Jo Beyer-Langner, 47, was arrested Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of Park Avenue after trying to flee into the home.

Beyer-Langner is being charged with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death and interference with official acts. Beyer-Langner was booked into the Sac County Jail and was held on an $8,300 bond and has since bonded out. After bonding out, she was charged with a fifth county of animal neglect.