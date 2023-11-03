DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — There are four more confirmed cases of the bird flu in Iowa, according to agriculture leaders, and three of those cases were in one Siouxland county.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said in a Friday press release that it and the USDA confirmed the three positive cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Clay County farms as well as a fourth case in Hamilton County.

The sites affected in Clay County are game bird duck farms. Of those three farms, one also had a small backyard mixed-species flock. The affected site in Hamilton County is a flock of commercial breeding chickens.

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship didn’t provide any further details of the producers.

The most recent case of bird flu in Iowa before these four cases was in a commercial turkey farm in Buena Vista County. With these four new cases, there have now been a total of 10 cases in Iowa for the year.

Flock owners are asked to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Additionally, anyone who witnesses sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should immediately report them to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.

The CDC states that HPAI cases don’t present a public health concern.