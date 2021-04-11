3 burgers go head to head in 2021 Burger Royale fundraiser event

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – A local burger battle took place on Saturday at P’s Pizza in Dakota Dunes.

“When the idea came about from Fat Boy Food Blog, it just felt right. I think everyone being semi-post pandemic is itching to get out, and so when we had the idea of doing an outdoor competition with live music, it just felt like community. It felt like the right thing to do,” said Joe Sitzmann with P’s Pizza House.

Participants said it was a beautiful day for a fundraiser with a great turnout.

“It’s just amazing. It’s amazing how this all came together and you know, it’s for a good charity, and we’re all friends. This is a friendly competition for a good cause,” said Tyson Sanchez with Daga’s Mexican Grill.

Sanchez said everyone is a winner in events like this.