NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A narcotics investigation in Norfolk led to the arrests of three people on methamphetamine charges, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

With the assistance of the Norfolk Police Department, authorities were investigating the area in the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle when two people left a house, look like the placed something under the hood of a PT Cruiser, and then drove away. The same PT Cruiser was then seen by a trooper at the Northeast Community College campus parking lot with no one in the vehicle.

Investigators back at the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle saw the two people return on foot to the residence.

A K-9 from the Norfolk Police conducted a search of the PT Cruiser at Northeast Community College and signaled that it detected the odor of a controlled substance, the release states. Authorities searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the residence. Before serving the warrant though, the driver of the PT Cruiser, identified as Maurice Blacktaildeer, 34, of Omaha, exited the house and was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators later searched the residence, finding more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The other person seen in the PT Cruiser was identified as Corey Sholes, 33, of Norfolk. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman was occupying the house as well, April Zephier, 45, of Norfolk. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Madison County Jail.