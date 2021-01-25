3 arrested in connection to Storm Lake burglary

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people face charges in connection to a burglary over the weekend in Storm Lake.

Storm Lake police received a report of a burglary at an apartment at 1500 Seneca Street Sunday around 5 a.m. Police were told that earlier in the evening, several people confronted the person reporting the incident during an earlier theft and fled in a vehicle.

Officers arrived to the area and found the suspect vehicle in the 1400 block of Seneca Street and interviewed the occupants. Police learned that Jafet Almendarez, 18 of Storm Lake, entered the vehicle, causing damage and taking property. The occupants then went to the apartment and confronted Almendarez about it. During that confrontation, police said Kora Kora, 18, of Des Moines, entered the apartment and took electronic items.

Almendarez was charged with second degree criminal mischief and burglary to a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $7,000 bond.

Kora was charged with second-degree burglary and providing false information to law enforcement. Authorities also said Kora also had two active warrants issued out of Polk County for violation of probation on original charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Kora was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond pending extradition to Polk County.

Another person in the vehicle, identified as Chuol Gatluak, 20, of Storm Lake, had an active Buena Vista County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of burglary. While taking him into custody, police said they found marijuana edibles on him. Gatluak was further charged with possession of a controlled substance. Gatluak was booked into Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.