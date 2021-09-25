3 arrested in connection to Nebraska Street shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were arrested after a shooting incident on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, they arrested Eric-Jaheim Word, 19, of Sioux City, for attempted murder, going armed with intent, and trafficking in stolen weapons for a shooting on Friday in the 200 block of Nebraska Street.

Two other people were arrested in connection to this shooting. Joy-Esther Scott, 39, of Sioux City, and Miracle J. Walls, 23, of Sioux City, were charged with second-degree burglary.

Miracle Wood

Amanda Scott

Eric-Jaheim Word Mugshots Courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail/Sioux City Police

Officials stated all three people had been in vehicles that were following someone they had a feud with, and they blocked that person’s path on Nebraska Street.

After blocking the path, authorities said Scott and Walls opened the woman’s car door and began to assault her, causing minor injuries.



The woman’s brother allegedly arrived on the scene after a call from the victim, and he attempted to stop the three attackers.

The brother was shot once in the back and once in the chest, and he was taken to MercyOne due to his injuries. Police claimed Word was the suspected shooter.