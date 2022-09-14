WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the theft of a vehicle that was left unattended in Woodland Park.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that was stolen off the street on Tuesday. During the investigation, they learned that the vehicle was driven around the Norfolk area and was then sold to a scrap yard.

Officials said that their investigation led them to arrest Zachary Price, 36, of Norfolk, on charges of felony theft. Price has been jailed pending bond. Price was out of jail awaiting trial for felony drug charges from a month prior.

Officials also arrested Justin Coolidge, 26, and Allyssa Gragg, 21, both of Norfolk, on charges of aiding and abetting theft, and driving during suspension. Additionally, Coolidge was also charged with criminal mischief for damage to the vehicle.

Officials stated that the trio falsified a bill of sale in order to sell the vehicle to the scrap yard, the title was already present in the car.

Officials were able to recover the vehicle before it was destroyed.