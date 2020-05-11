Three people were arrested for attempted murder in Sioux City after report of shots fired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police arrested three people for attempted murder after a report of shots fired Monday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), they received a report of shots being fired into a vehicle with people inside at the 1100 block of W. 3rd Street Monday around 12:16 p.m.

The victim, a man who was uninjured, spoke with police about the incident. The police then detained the three subjects who were believed to have been involved in the 600 block of W 2nd Street.

After an investigation, SCPD found a firearm and then arrested Tracy Smith, 24, Carlo Brown, 22, and Steven Brown, 21, all of Sioux City, charging them with attempted murder.

