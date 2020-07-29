3 arrested after overnight shooting incident, high-speed chase in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were arrested early Wednesday after a shots fired call led to a high-speed chase through Sioux City’s west side.

According to court documents, Jason Rice, 20, of Sioux City, was at the parking area of Castle on the Hill Apartments in Sioux City where he shot another person’s vehicle Wednesday just before 1 a.m.

A witness told police that he saw Rice get out of the backseat of the car and fire five shots into the victim’s vehicle, hitting it at least twice.

Around 1:45 a.m., court documents said that Darling Carrillo, 19, of Sioux City, was driving a 2000 Chevy Impala at 7th and Panoah Streets when an officer attempted a traffic stop due to the vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the shooting. Two occupants fled the vehicle on foot and were later detained while the Carrillo sped off with documents saying the car reached speeds of 100 mph in pursuit through Sioux City’s west side. After officers used pursuit intervention techniques to stop the car, Carrillo fled the vehicle on foot.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found located less than a gram of THC wax, less than a gram of meth, and a fired casing they said was consistent with the earlier shooting.

Rice was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

Carrillo was arrested and charged with felony eluding and OWI. She is being held on a bond of $6,000.

Kara Thomas, 31, of Sioux City was identified by police as one of the people who fled the car when officers attempted to pull it over. She was also arrested after admitting to possessing a small quantity of methamphetamine. Thomas was charged with Possession of a controlled substance. She’s also being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000.