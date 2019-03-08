3 arrested after authorities find over pound of marijuana in Spencer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ramirez, Runkle, Perez Courtesy Clay County Sheriff's Office

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) - Authorities arrested three men on drug charges Wednesday after searching a residence and finding over a pound of marijuana.

The Spencer police department said they and deputies from Clay County executed a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of 4th Avenue in Spencer Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

During their search, they found more than a pound marijuana and almost two-dozen THC vape cartridges. They also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Jose Ramirez, 21, Kennedy Runkle, 18, and Juan Perez, 18, all of Spencer.

Ramirez and Runckle were charged with the class D felonies of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp. They were also charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perez was charged with possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana 2nd offense. They were all taken to the Clay County Jail.