3 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County, 2 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County Friday.

The update brings the county total to 15 positive cases and six recoveries. Recoveries are included in the overall total number of cases.

According to Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD), two of the cases are men, and one is woman, all between the ages of 41 and 60.

The health department also confirmed one Woodbury County resident has been hospitalized due to the virus and discharged.

Below is a chart from SDHD that provides details into COVID-19 testing, recoveries and hospitalizations in the county.

Non Woodbury County residents who have sought testing or treatment in the county are excluded from the statistics.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD said the hospitalizations number in the chart is a total count over time of hospital admissions, and does not necessarily reflect current admissions.

The total number of hospitalization includes those listed as hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Coronavirus Stories