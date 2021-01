TYNDALL, S.D. (KCAU) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake took place Monday morning in Bon Homme County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake took place Monday at 8:55 a.m. with an epicenter about 4 miles north-northeast of Tyndall. It happened about 5km deep.

As of 10:45 a.m., 16 people reported feeling the quake.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report so to the USGS by clicking here.