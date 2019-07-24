2nd man charged in death of Yankton woman

He is charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in connection to the death of Phyllis Hunhoff.

Omaha, Neb. (KSFY) – A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Yankton woman who authorities say was kidnapped and killed last November.

Ramon Simpson of Norfolk, Neb. is charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in connection to the death of Phyllis Hunhoff.

Another suspect, Joseph James of Norfolk, Neb., was previously charged with murder and arson counts in Hunhoff’s death.

Authorities found Hunhoff’s body in her burned vehicle on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska in November. She was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Utica on Nov. 4, and was reported missing the next day.

Last week, the United States District Court of Nebraska unsealed documents revealing kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges were filed against Simpson. These charges were also filed against James, in addition to the other charges he already faced.

Kidnapping resulting in death carries the possibility of the death penalty, while conspiracy to commit kidnapping is punishable by up to a life in prison sentence.

The court documents state James and Simpson kidnapped Hunhoff in or near Utica, and drove her against her will to Nebraska. James dropped of Simpson in Norfolk, Neb., then drove Hunhoff to the Santee Sioux Reservation where he allegedly killed her and lit her car on fire.