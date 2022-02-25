SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland organizations are bringing back the Siouxland Showdown volleyball tournament.

After deeming the first tournament in 2021 a success, Explore Sioux City and Vette City Events are planning on making it a long-term committed event for Siouxland.

Topp volleyball clubs in the Midwest will be coming to Siouxland Saturday and Sunday for two days of volleyball.

167 teams are expected with around 2,000 participants and 3,000 spectators.

Games will be held at the Arena Sports Academy & Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City and at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City.

“It’s exciting to see regional youth sports tournaments come to Siouxland. The addition of the Arena Sports Academy, the Siouxland Expo Center and the United Sports Academy as premier sports venues makes our area competitive to attract events like the Siouxland Showdown.” said Explore Sioux City’s Executive Director Kristi Franz. “Quality venues are key in attracting these large events to Siouxland. Retaining these events requires support from the community to help us provide a welcoming experience for the participants and spectators.”

For tickets and additional information, please visit the event’s webpage.