2nd Annual Siouxland Coffee Festival will bring brewers from 10 states

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland’s largest coffee event brings brewers from 10 states to Sioux City on Saturday.

The 2nd Annual Siouxland Coffee Festival will feature 30 vendors and plenty of sampling.

Doors open at the Sioux City Convention Center open at 10 a.m.

Following up on last year’s successful festival, organizers have added tea products to the event as well.

“Supporting events like this, also support the community, and people coming in from outside our community to be a part of it. So when you get people coming in from Florida, California, Washington, to do something cool, that’s really great and we want to build on that,” said Ryan Martinez, Siouxland Coffee Festival.

Tickets are $15 at the door with children 12 and under free.

The proceeds from the event go to Volunteer Siouxland, which serves 150 local non-profits and over 2,700 volunteers.