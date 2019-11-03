2nd Annual Siouxland Coffee Festival held at Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you were looking for an extra boost of energy on Saturday, Siouxland’s largest coffee event brought brewers from 10 states to Sioux City’s Convention Center.

KCAU 9’s Kenneth Kroll gives us a look inside the 2nd Annual Siouxland Coffee Festival.

“I think I was most excited about, we had a successful event last year, you know, always going to the next year you never know how it’s going to be but event day comes and the venue is full and see a lot of people having great conversations. enjoying their time. It’s great to see so many people coming together,” Ryan Martinez, the event coordinator, explained.

“What goes into a latte, to making a really clean cup of coffee, like pour-over so it all comes down to just education and being able to share and learn I guess,” said barista, Christobao Francisquez.

“Never been to a coffee convention and just seeing all the different types of coffee here is amazing,” one event goer mentioned.

“I’d say just meeting a lot of people, meeting new friends, seeing old friends and I guess coming together for one day and hanging out, to me it’s another day at the shop,” Francisquez added.

“[It] feels great too, you know, for people to want to support things that we’re starting and doing in the community,” Martinez said. “Just to be able to have an Idea execute it and have a lot of people participate and like I said, bring a lot of people together and have a great event.”

“Anybody that’s a big coffee drinker would certainly enjoy coming out and sampling these different coffees here at the convention,” another event goer said.

“It’s been tremendously….. just improved from last year and from here it’s just gonna keep getting better and better,” Francisquez mentioned.

“So we hope that you’re able to walk away caffeinated while also having a better understanding of coffee, maybe learn something new about where it comes from, or how it’s roasted, many educational components and I just want the attendee to walk away feeling that it was a valuable event and want to come back next year,” added Martinez.