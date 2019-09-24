2nd Annual Siouxland Big Give aims to help local nonprofits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local nonprofits are coming together to plan a day of giving that helps support causes all over Siouxland. It’s the second annual Siouxland Big Give.

It’s a day to encourage area residents to support their favorite local charities. Although this is only the second year of the Big Give, last year raised more than $100,000 for more than 100 organizations.

The Siouxland Big Give is scheduled for October 1. For those who want to donate, you’re encouraged to visit siouxlandbiggive.org.