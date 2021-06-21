Pier Center for Autism raises funds through special race

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders near Jefferson, South Dakota, hoped to raise awareness for autism in a unique way.

Racers at the New Raceway Park outside of Jefferson held a special race to help raise money for the Pier Center for Autism. With sign-up fees and a silent auction, the group Racers for Autism hope to help the center complete their new facility here in Sioux City.

“Young adults on the spectrum learn how to communicate their own individual wants and needs and point of view on the world. And so we’re really lucky to have people who are willing support that so we can continue to work. ” Maddy Lillie of the Pier Center for Autism said.

This is the second year the group has held the race and hopes to expand the event for future years.