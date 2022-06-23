ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders with disabilities had an opportunity to have a fun day at the Juffer Fieldhouse at Northwestern College.

Local high schools and the Play-Makers Organizer hosted the 2nd Annual Play-Makers Camp.

Participants practiced football drills as well as played games put on by four area high schools.

Play-Maker’s Executive Director told us the camp helps Siouxlanders play with others at their level.

“It provides opportunities for kids that otherwise wouldn’t get opportunities,” Greg Roeszler said. “These kids are not at the skill level of, for instance, the Special Olympics, so they get an opportunity to come and participate at their level, have a great time, and see that they can do everything that anyone else can do.”

Roeszler said that he is very thankful to the community of Orange City for making the camp possible.