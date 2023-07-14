SIOUX CITY, Iows (KCAU) – More than 12 tribes are gathering in Sioux City for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow. It’s still a relatively new event, but people at the event said it’s necessary to amplify the voices of those who may not otherwise be heard

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to the crisis that plagues the Siouxland area, but you know, fellow Indian country throughout the United States and Canada,” Event Organizer Josh Taylor said.

From July 14-16, Sioux City’s Riverside park will host the second Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow.

“The more important part to this is getting the exposure and getting this crisis out to the general public. Unfortunately, this is something that kind of gets pushed to the wayside more and more,” Taylor said.

The Pow Wow will feature an array of Native American dances, but the main purpose is to bring awareness to the issue. Something the next generation is also pushing to bring attention to.

“It’s important to me because I have family and everything that’s been kind of not necessarily involved with it, but more of like their family side of it and everything has been more involved with it and everything so that’s why I felt I kind of should be here helping,” Volunteer Isaiah Snyder said.

Taylor says he expects this year’s Pow Wow to be more significant than the inaugural year.

“This years event is going to highlight a lot more of our cases in the Siouxland area, whereas opposed to last year, you know, we didn’t make that connection or that outreach in time. Whereas this year, you’re going to see those specials and commemorations of the lost ones,” Taylor said.

“And I feel like we need to bring more awareness to it because there’s so many silent voices out there that don’t want to say nothing because they’re either too scared to or are being told not to say anything and I feel like this is a big awareness thing to kind of have people speak up a little bit more and just show, show that they’re not scared no more,” Snyder said.

Tribal leaders said they expect more than a couple thousand people from nearly 10 states in Sioux City for the weekend.