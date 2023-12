SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — After a successful first year, a fun holiday event returned to Sloan this past weekend.

Volunteers from Sloan hosted their second annual “Jingle All the Way Through Sloan” on Sunday.

Small businesses from the area came together to provide the community with a day full of holiday cheer.

Things kicked off with holiday crafts and take pictures. After that, the event offered opportunities to go on trolley rides and a meeting with Santa.