2nd Annual Harvest Festival hosted at 6th Street Church of Christ

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 6th Street Church of Christ celebrated with a Harvest Festival on Sunday, and provided snacks and games for kids to play. Church leaders say the festival was started last year as a way for the church’s younger members to come together.

“We’d like kids to have a place to come together, where they can find other kids that they can associate with, people that can strengthen and encourage one another,” said Pastor Mike Mahler.

Coming up next month, the church will host a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless on Friday, November 15th.